Cork EuroDreams player wins €2,000 per month for 5 years

A EuroDreams player in Cork is heading into the bank holiday weekend with plenty to celebrate after winning €2,000 per month for five years in last night’s EuroDreams draw, with the winning ticket purchased on the day of the draw at O’Reilly’s Garage on the Clonakilty Road in Bandon

The Rebel County player scooped the Tier 2 prize in a special promotion held for the May 30th draw which guaranteed that one EuroDreams player in Ireland would win €2,000 per month for 5 years.

Shop owner Siobhan O’Reilly, who has owned the store with her husband Sean for nine years, was thrilled to hear the news:

'It was an unexpected surprise to be getting a call from the National Lottery on a Thursday night but certainly a welcome one. We were delighted to hear that one of our customers has now won €2,000 per month for 5 years and of course that we are the first store to have sold such a prize as I believe the previous two wins were online.

We have a real mix of local and passing trade here and with our shop being open 24 hours a day, we’re most definitely kept busy. We have a team of over 40 staff and they’re all certain to be excited when they hear the news. Hopefully the winner will check their ticket soon and realise their luck!'

The winning EuroDreams numbers in the Thursday 30th May draw were: 04, 10, 11, 17, 24, 39 and the Dream number was 05.

The National Lottery are urging players who may have purchased their tickets at O’Reilly’s Garage on the Clonakilty Road in Bandon to carefully check their tickets. The winning ticket has been placed on hold and when the winner scans their ticket on the National Lottery App or in-store on a National Lottery terminal, they will receive a prompt to make contact with the National Lottery.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said: 'Well that’s some start to the June bank holiday weekend! A EuroDreams player in Cork has become the third Tier 2 prize winner in Ireland after winning €2,000 per month for 5 years in Thursday night’s draw. The May 30th draw marked our second Tier 2 promotion of the year which guaranteed that at least one player in Ireland would win the Tier 2 prize. All of the winners from last night’s draw at every prize tier were placed into a special bonus draw and our certified Random Number Generator selected one ticket to win the additional €2,000 per month for 5 years, on top of the usual prize that the player had won which was €2.50.'