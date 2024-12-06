Cork County Council update ahead of Storm Darragh

CORK County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened ahead of a Met Éireann Status Orange Wind warning for Cork.

The warning comes into effect at 8:00 pm tonight (Friday, 6th December) and will remain in place until 10.00 am tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning will be in place for Cork from 3.00 pm this afternoon to 3.00 pm tomorrow afternoon.

Storm Darragh is forecast to bring very strong and gusty northwest winds. The possible impacts include fallen trees, damage to power lines, very difficult travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures, and wave overtopping.

Cork County Council is advising people to prepare for the arrival of the storm including preventative measures to protect and safeguard their property as well as ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

Strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period with the Irish Coast Guard appealing to people to 'Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry'.

Dursey Cable Car is closed to the public today and tomorrow and is expected to reopen on Sunday, subject to an inspection if necessary. Islanders will be accommodated as weather warnings and local wind speeds allow.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables, to treat all fallen cables as live, and to report such cases immediately to 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie for updates about power restoration times.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage can be reported to Cork County Council’s Out of Hours number 021 4800048.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Uisce Eireann at 1800 278 278.

Weather updates are available at www.met.ie. Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.