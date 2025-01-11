Cork County Council Severe Weather Update – Saturday 10am

Cork County Council is continuing to deploy additional resources to clear snow and facilitate access for communities, schools and local services in north-west and north Cork this weekend.

The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this morning to assess the situation. The thaw will be slow in the worst affected areas and motorists should expect treacherous driving conditions on higher elevations. The depth of snow means that there will be snow heaps on roads and in villages for days to come.

A Status Yellow Fog warning also comes into effect for Cork from 6.00pm this evening until 9.00am tomorrow morning. This will lead to poor visibility and more hazardous driving conditions especially where there is lying snow and snow accumulations. Drivers are asked to slow down even in places that have thawed as there may be significant damage to road surfaces across the county, making driving conditions unpredictable.

Cork County Council crews, supported by the Defence Forces, Cork City Council and contractors, were in operation in more than 60 priority sites in north-west, north and mid Cork yesterday. The Council is also working to ensure access to schools, churches and other local services across the county.

Cork County Council’s Emergency Line will remain open on 021 4800048 to report issues or request assistance.