Cork County Council services continue through Level 5 restrictions

AS Level 5 restrictions come into effect today, Cork County Council says its services remain available for residents, communities and businesses throughout Cork, with a vast number of services accessible from the safety of their homes.

All services will continue to be available in the manner they were yesterday. The only exception will be the Motor Tax Office which will, in line with a national approach, close its counter. However, the postal service will remain operational throughout with the online facility available at www.motortax.ie.

The full suite of services provided via planning, roads, housing, environment, engineering and municipal districts departments will continue to be delivered throughout Cork county. The Council’s library homebound service, will also be available.

‘At a time when our business community requires as much support as possible, our Economic Development Department will continue to provide this vital service with all supports available online,’ said county mayor Mary Linehan Foley (pictured, below)

‘I would urge any business looking at bringing their business online to contact their local LEO and discuss trading online vouchers. I would also urge businesses to check the Business ReStart programme and ensure they are availing of the various funding supports available to them.’

She added: ‘In the interests of the health and safety of both our staff and customers I am asking everyone to look at the various options of online, phone and email as they conduct their business with us. We have a vast array of online services available in our easy to use website www.YourCouncil.ie. Staff are also available by telephone but if anyone has any difficulty availing of these options please contact us and I can confirm you will be facilitated.’

General information on Cork County Council services can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie or access o line services at www.YourCouncil.ie. Queries continue to be taken by telephone on 021 4276891, by post and by email. A full list of contact details can be found online at www.corkcoco.ie.

The postal service will remain operational throughout the Level 5 phase and applications may be posted to: Cork Motor Tax Office, Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork.

Customers can also renew their motor tax online at www.motortax.ie.

In exceptional circumstances, where an application cannot be dealt with by post or online, a customer can request an appointment by ringing 021-4544566.