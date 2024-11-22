Cork County Council issue update in advance of orange rainfall warning

CORK County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened yesterday afternoon in advance of Storm Bert.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Rainfall Warning for Cork which comes into effect at midnight on Saturday, November 23rd and remains in place until 10:00 am.

Storm Bert is forecast to bring intense falls of rain over a short period overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Possible impacts include surface flooding, river flooding, and very difficult travelling conditions.

Cork County Council crews will be deployed to inspect key high-risk areas and will continue to monitor the situation throughout the period.

Pumping arrangements will be in place in known problem locations.

Sandbags will be available at priority locations.

Flood barriers will be installed in Mallow and Fermoy as a precaution.

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution as driving conditions may be dangerous overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning, with spot flooding possible.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain.

Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning is currently in place until noon today (Friday).

Cork County Council will continue to treat all priority routes during this cold snap.

Issues such as flooding and road damage can be reported throughout the weekend to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Weather updates are available at www.met.ie. Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.