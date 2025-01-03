Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork connects to ski resort destinations

January 3rd, 2025 6:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cork connects to ski resort destinations Image

FLIGHTS to skiing destinations from Cork began last Saturday, and airport bosses are watching with interest their success, with hopes of adding further destinations if they prove a hit.

Cork Airport’s scheduled ski services took off on Saturday, December 21st, with a charter service to Salzburg, and Aer Lingus services to Lyon and Munich all featuring in this year’s winter schedule. 

From Salzburg Airport, ski-holidaymakers can travel to popular resorts like St. Johann, Bad Gastein, Zell an See, Kitzbuhel and Schladming – all within a two-hour transfer of Salzburg.

Munich Airport offers access to ski resorts like Mayrhofen and St. Anton – both within a three-hour transfer; while Lyon Airport will bring holidaymakers within striking distance of Tignes – Val d’Isere, Val Thorens and La Plagne.

