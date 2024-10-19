Cork Airport’s on target for 3m passengers

CORK Airport remains on track to break three million passengers this year as record numbers for September were recorded last month.

Passenger figures for September were up 14% on last year, with 295,000 passengers using the airport.

‘Growth at Cork Airport continues on a very healthy and a very strong trajectory,’ said Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

‘Cork is the fastest growing airport in the state and that is exemplified with 14% more passengers travelling to and from the airport during the month of September compared with September last year.’

He said the team in Cork are working incredibly hard to secure new and additional services. ‘Ryanair announced two new winter routes from Cork for the coming season. I expect that there will be further good news from Cork as the months progress. Cork Airport has the fullest of support from DAA in continuing that robust growth into the future.’

Many passengers took the opportunity for some late summer sunshine, flying from the south of Ireland’s busiest airport to Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Italy, and Greece.

Passenger traffic and load factors on routes to the UK, along with the major European hubs of Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris Charles de Gaulle, remained strong.

Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport were up 4% on the same month last year, at 3.08m passengers, making it the busiest September ever in Dublin Airport’s 84-year history. But the outlook for autumn is more subdued, because some airlines operating at Dublin have decided to reduce the scale of their operations because of the uncertainty with the 32m passenger cap.

Meanwhile, a new leadership programme for Cork Airport employees has taken off at Cork College of Further Education and Training in Bishopstown.

The programme is co-designed by the skills to advance team at Bishopstown Campus and Cork Airport’s own management team and includes topics like delegation, communication strategies, and conflict management.

The programme offers subsidised training to help businesses upskill and reskill employees.

‘Ensuring our employees have the necessary skillset as they take on new leadership roles is crucial,’ said Eric Nolan of Cork Airport.

Through further education and training services, the Cork Education and Training Board provides education and training services designed to meet a specific learner need, linked either to skills acquisition for employment, or the possibility of progression to further studies.

Cork ETB has campuses in Kinsale and its West Cork campus based in Skibbereen.