Cork Airport to receive Cillian Murphy rebrand

Cork Airport is to be renamed as “Cork Cillian Murphy International Airport”.

Management at Ireland’s second busiest airport have decided on the new name change and it will take effect from May 1 next, with a full rebrand also scheduled to be undertaken in the latter half of the year.

Cillian Murphy is one of the world’s most recognisable actors. Originally from Douglas and raised in nearby Ballintemple, his recent award-winning performance as Robert J. Oppenheimer in the movie “Oppenheimer” has brought him worldwide acclaim and has instilled much pride amongst his fellow Corkonians.

Across a star-studded career starting in the mid 1990’s, he first came to international prominence in the post-apocalyptic movie “28 Days Later”, directed by Danny Boyle which was released in 2002.

He is probably best known for his lead performance in the British period crime drama series "Peaky Blinders" and his collaborations with award-winning movie director, Christopher Nolan, appearing in such films as “The Dark Knight”, “Inception” and more recently, “Oppenheimer”.

While the name change will come into official usage from May 1 next, the airport will also undergo a full rebrand, with the project expected to be completed in December 2024. Other aspects of the rebrand will include the renaming of the entrance road at Cork Airport, the rebranding of the bar at Cork Airport, and the rebranding of the executive lounge at Cork Airport to “Red Eye Executive Lounge”.

In announcing the official renaming of Cork Airport and the imminent rebrand, a Cork Airport spokesperson said: “Cillian Murphy’s successful acting career has invoked a strong sense of pride amongst his fellow Corkonians and has brought international acclaim to his hometown of Cork.

'We are all incredibly proud of him and we have taken the decision to rename and rebrand the airport considering his recent successes. From an international perspective, the Cork Cillian Murphy International Airport brand will be immediately recognisable to millions of visitors who plan on visiting Cork and the South of Ireland.”

An official dedication and new brand reveal ceremony is currently at an advanced stage and further updates will be communicated in the coming weeks.