Cork airport set for busy bank holiday

PASSENGERS travelling through Cork airport this weekend have been advised to arrive earlier than usual, with management expecting a busy bank holiday.

Those intending to travel this weekend have been advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to board and to allow up to 30 minutes additional time for checking-in a bag at the airport.

Over 53,000 passengers are expected at the airport over the course of the long weekend with Sunday, July 31st anticipated to be the busiest day, according to a statement from airport management.

The busy bank holiday is part of a larger trend, with 300,000 more people expected to use the airport than previously estimated: ‘With very solid load factors on summer schedule routs, robust market demand for international travel and combined with new route announcements, Cork airport is on a very strong growth trajectory and has revised the projected 2022 passenger traffic upwards from 1.8m to 2.1m.’

Cork has managed to avoid most of the problems seen during the hectic summer period at Dublin airport in recent months, with very few cancellations in comparison.

Communications manager, Barry Holland, said that they have also seen an increase in passengers from outside Cork in recent weeks. ‘We have welcomes passengers from as far away as Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Laois, and Wexford,’ he said.

‘We welcome both our loyal and dedicated passengers, along with first-time passengers to the South of Ireland’s busiest airport.’