Coppeen’s Maria is Perth Rose of Tralee

A FORMER primary school teacher from Coppeen will be representing Perth in this year’s Rose of Tralee competition.

Maria Collins, who moved to Australia about a year ago, and currently works in a school for the deaf, was selected to represent the city at an event last weekend.

Maria said her heart is ‘full of joy’ to have been selected as a Rose.

‘I can’t quite put into words the pride and gratitude I feel to be representing Perth at the Rose of Tralee festival,’ she said.

‘Saturday was a night I will never forget. I felt so proud to be Irish and amongst such wonderful Roses that I am lucky enough to now call my friends.’

Maria added that she has been overwhelmed by the messages and well wishes from everyone in Cork and particularly her village of Coppeen, and her parents and sister Rebecca.

She also thanked her boyfriend and escort, Patrick as well as the 2022 Perth Rose, Olivia Duffy, who supported her and gave words of encouragement.

A passionate lover of Irish, Maria teaches the language to a family in Perth and also runs language events around the city.

This year’s Rose of Tralee festival runs from Friday August 16th to Tuesday August 20th.