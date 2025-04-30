Contractor sought for Cape Clear playground

Plans have been published online for works for a playground in north harbour in Cape Clear, for which almost €230,000 was allocated in funding about 12 months ago.

Documents on the public tenders website reveal that the council are now ready to appoint a contractor for the works, which will take place on an area of 165 metres sq between the Comharchumann office and the Bird Observatory at the North Harbour.

The playground is to have a permeable rubberised surface.

In terms of design, contractors are invited to submit their own proposal for the equipment and layout, but are asked to include an inclusive basket swing, monkey bars, and a multiplay area for senior ages that includes elements like a fireman’s pole, or a bridge.

There must be space for free play, and it is essential that the playground is inclusive, and so ‘should have a significant element of design to accommodate the requirements of children with a difference’.

Potential contractors will also have to consider the fact that the island is, of course, only accessible by a limited number of ferry crossings a day.

The budget for the entirety of the works is €240,000 including VAT, and contractors have 16 weeks from the signing of the contract to complete the work.

€228,355 was granted last year via the Department of Social Protection, Community and Rural Development, to provide a much-needed safe and enjoyable space for children and their families on the island.

Managed by Comharchumann Chléire Teoranta in partnership with Cork County Council, the project invites tenders for the design, supply, and installation of playground equipment, along with landscaping and ancillary works by May 16th.