Conor weds his English Rose on Greek isle

July 5th, 2022 10:30 PM

By Emma Connolly

Conor and Olivia after tying the knot. (Photo: Instagram)

BANDON soccer star Conor Hourihane tied the knot in Greece at the weekend.

The Ireland midfielder married his English partner Olivia Rose on the island of Mykonos.

Conor, third from right with Neil Taylor, James Chester, Grealish, John McGinn and Sam Johnstone at his wedding. (Photo: Instagram)

Rea Chester, wife of ex Aston Villa player James Chester with Mrs Hourihane! (Photo: Instagram)

 

The ceremony was attended by many of his ex-Aston Villa teammates including Neil Taylor, James Chester, Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Sam Johnstone, who shared images of the ceremony and celebrations on Instagram.

The 31-year-old Bandon man wore a light beige coloured suit, and brown slip-on shoes, while Oliva wore a fitted lace gown.

Conor maintains strong ties to his home town, even though he left to pursue his soccer career at the age of 16.

