Conor hoping Déise have the ‘Power’ to win in Croker

A WEST-Cork based writer and journalist and devoted Waterford hurling fan said he would love to be at this Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final as it holds a special place for him and his family.

That’s because the last time the ‘Déise’ won the All-Ireland in 1959, Conor’s dad Ned was the goalkeeper that beat Kilkenny in the replay with a score of 3-12 to 1-10

‘There’s no way of getting to Croke Park unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions but it would be fantastic to be there to see them lift the Liam McCarthy Cup after a gap of 61 years,’ Conor Power – who hails from Tallow just over the Cork border but lives near Durrus now – told The Southern Star.

‘I remember him telling us about that famous win but he also made a point of saying that he lost more games than he won.’

Ned died 13 years ago and his All-Ireland medal along with a jersey and hurley were donated by his family to the GAA Museum in Thurles.

Conor also wrote a biography about his dad who also known as a skills coach too which was entitled ‘My Father: A Hurling Revolutionary’

Conor is confident of Waterford’s chances, especially after their towering performance against Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final.

‘Limerick may be favourites but Waterford’s performances have been increasingly impressive especially in the semi-final which was extraordinary when they were behind Kilkenny in the first half by seven points so there’s a 50/50 chance.’

Conor’s love of hurling has also seen him embark on a period novel that mixes in romance, history and sport set during the era of professional hurling in the early 19th Century. Earlier this summer he launched a crowdfunding campaign for his novel which is the first to be set during this extraordinary time in the 1800s in rural Carlow.

‘The first draft of the book is almost there and I have an agent on board and hope to release it next year and it’s the first of its kind to deal with professional hurling from that era.’