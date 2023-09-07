Connolly’s of Leap to feature in new TG4 ‘iconic venues’ series

CONNOLLY’S of Leap is one of four iconic live music venues synonymous with traditional and folk music which will open their doors to musician Muireann Nic Amlaoibh in a new television series, Seisiún, coming to RTÉ 1 this September.

Seisiún will showcase the best and brightest of bands, musicians and singers who have proud associations with the featured family-run venues, to amplify a pride of place rooted in these venues and their unique locations.

Connolly’s boasts three generations of the Connolly family and performances from some of the venue’s stalwarts include the incomparable voice of singer-songwriter Mick Flannery, the innovative Irish music group, Strung, and the powerhouse that is musician Clare Sands.

On her visit to West Cork Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh will meet the owners who curate the unique music hall from within the confines of 100-year-old cowshed, mother and son, Eileen Connolly and Sam McNicholl. Muireann will perform with Cormac McCarthy and Macdara Ó Faoláin. ‘We’ve been putting on gigs and creating lasting memories for all who walk through our doors for over 40 years,’ said Sam. ‘Independent in spirit and independent in mind we’ve been ploughing a lonely furrow but it’s the incredible music and people that keep us going.

The struggle for survival is very real down here but we’ve stuck it out. It’s only when venues like ours are gone that people cry out and value their real significance and we came very close over Covid to shutting our doors for good.’

Musicians such as The Saw Doctors, Mick Flannery, Stockton’s Wing, Lisa Canny and The 4 of Us will join the show to celebrate the rich musical heritage of Campbell’s Tavern in Galway, The Cobblestone in Dublin, McGrory’s of Culdaff, as well as West Cork’s Connolly’s of Leap.

Seisiún is brought to television by the production team behind Cúltír (TG4) and the new series of Geantraí (TG4).

The series will begin on Friday September 1st on RTÉ 1. Connolly’s will feature on Friday September 8th at 8.30pm.