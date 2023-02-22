Confusion over donations

HERE seems to be an amount of confusion over the right type of donations to be making for those affected by the disastrous earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria recently.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, Irish people rushed to provide massive amounts of clothes and food, and some set up drop-off venues and collection points.

Charities and individuals have been inundated with items and some charities have even said that physical items are not suitable anymore. They want cash, so they can send it to partner charities on the ground near the disaster sites, who can assess needs and buy items locally.

And yet many people are wary of sending cash to charities unless they have a regular relationship with them, due to the stories of some pocketing donations or paying staff massive salaries.

There needs to be some clarity now, so that the always-generous Irish public can help the people of Turkey and Syria in the most appropriate and effective way.