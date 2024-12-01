Community survey launched for Macroom

MEMBERS of the public in Macroom and Mitchelstown are being invited give their views on the future of their local town.

In May, Cork County Council was allocated €10,000 for each of the towns by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Town Centre First Policy. The funding is aimed at supporting the development of Town Teams and undertaking research to identify the key priorities for both Macroom and Mitchelstown.

The aim of the Town Centre First Policy is to create town centres that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit, while also functioning as the service, social, cultural and recreational hub for the local community.

The surveys will help Cork County Council and local community and business stakeholders to prioritise the planning of projects and initiatives as well as developing funding applications to progress them.

Welcoming the launch of the survey, county mayor Joe Carroll said: ‘These surveys will be instrumental in forming each community’s shared vision for the future of their town. I encourage the people of each of these towns to contribute their ideas and suggestions, and I look forward to the forming of Town Teams that are representative of these towns.’

A Town Team is a group of local residents, businesses, community representatives and other stakeholders who come together to collaborate with the local authority and consider ideas to make their area a better place to live, work and visit.

To complete the survey visit www.corkcoco.ie. Alternatively, printed copies of the survey are available at Macroom library. The survey takes only a few minutes to complete and will be open until Friday December 6th.