Community rallies around to save local pool from closure

THE community of Baltimore has saved its Wild Atlantic Pool and Leisure Centre from closure.

Manager Emma Bidwell confirmed that the decision to keep it open was all down to the support and determination of the local community.

‘The ongoing drive for pledges got the attention of local councillors and regional sporting bodies, such as Cork Sports Partnership,’ she said, ‘and we are now hopeful that funding will be made available as a result of the government’s determination to keep such facilities in the community.’

With over half the desired pledges already made, and the promise of extra funding on the way, the directors of this facility believe they can now ‘safely proceed with future planning.’

Having been a successful community-run facility since 2009, the Wild Atlantic Pool found itself in crisis due to the effects of Covid and the huge hike in energy prices, which pushed the annual running costs to €250 000.

In order to get back on a sustainable financial footing, the group needed to raise the membership numbers to 200 annual members.

Pre-Covid this figure had stood at 150, but it had dropped to around 40 earlier this year.

A month ago, the directors indicated that if they couldn’t secure enough membership pledges by October the facility would have to close at the end of the financial year.

Now that they are back on track, Emma Bidwell said the new winter programme will include new toddler and baby sessions, adult lessons, a revamped gym schedule and additional lessons.

She confirmed that the waiting list for swimming classes is still ‘considerable’ but she believes they can get through it by the end of spring.

In order to get the best price for these sessions – and maintain vital financial support for the pool – she advised people to consider one of a number of membership options.

These options include a winter offer for the months October to the end of May. There’s even a discount for islanders. The walk-in option – at €10 for adults and €5 for children – is still available.

The pool has been the training ground for one of West Cork’s most accomplished athletes – the first man to complete the Oceans Seven swim, of the world’s seven most challenging channel crossings – Ballydehob-based Steve Redmond.

Meanwhile, pledges to support the ongoing cost of this facility are still being taken on the centre’s website baltimorepool.ie or on 089 4197008.

The manager thanked everyone who made pledges, provided support and gave feedback.

‘It has been a very stressful time for the staff and they greatly appreciate all of the kindness shown to them,’ she added.