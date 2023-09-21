Community effort brings ‘play park’ plan to fruition

By Kieran O’Mahony

A STATE-of-the art playground in Bandon, which was installed by Galway-based company Kompan Ireland, at a cost of over €265,000, was officially opened last Saturday by county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn.

The campaign to bring the project to fruition was started by Bandon Playground Group, who fundraiser tirelessly over the past number of years to create the playground, which is adjacent to the existing skate park.

It boasts embankment slides, a wheelchair accessible roundabout and sensory play panels. Plans are already in place for phase two of the project next month, with a landscape and biodiversity plan being implemented by Ann Hamilton. Ann Bambury of the Bandon Playground Group thanked the group and the local community who raised €100,000 for the playground and said they are committed to realising the project’s full potential by implementing phase two next.

She also thanked the generosity of Cork Marts who kindly donated the land on the Glasslyn Road, as well as the Tomar Trust after securing philanthropic support of €125,000 from them towards the cost of the playground and phase two of the project.

They also received €10,000 from the Gwendoline Harold Barry Memorial Trust for phase two.

‘To all our supporters, you have truly given the gift of play to the people of Bandon. We urge you also to support the local businesses in Bandon who contributed to this project,’ she said.

‘This is your play park and we ask that you respect it and keep it clean and it will now come under the ownership of Cork County Council.’

The project also received financial support from Avondhu Blackwater Partnership in Leader funding of €105,800, along with support from Cork County Council and the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

County mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said this remarkable project has been the result of ‘unwavering dedication,

tireless effort and a true sense of community collaboration.’

This facility will not only enrich the lives of many families in the Bandon area, but also serves as an attraction for visitors to the area,’ he said.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the project is a credit to Bandon Playground Group and the wider community who have demonstrated ‘remarkable community involvement’ by raising significant co-funding to make the excellent facility a reality.