Communities invited to come together for beach clean-ups

IRISH environmental charity Clean Coasts has joined forces with National Spring Clean, and they are inviting communities to come together and start planning their World Ocean Day beach clean. This is celebrated annually on June 8th to highlight the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.

‘In 2022, the focus will once more be to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilize the climate, it’s critical that 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by 2030,’ it says. Communities in West Cork have demonstrated their desire to be part of the solution.

To support their efforts, registrations have opened for communities and individuals in Ireland who want to receive free beach cleaning kits containing bags, gloves and hi-viz vests.

To register visit cleancoasts.org