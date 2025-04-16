Comedy coming to Skibbereen Town Hall

A SERIES of comedy plays are lined up over the next two weekends in Skibbereen Town Hall.

The programme, presented by Skibbereen Theatre Society, consists of a range of light-hearted plays filled with witty dialogue and clever plot twists, and features a blend of experienced, well-loved actors and a number of fresh faces too.

Many of these new performers first discovered their passion for the stage during Skibbereen Theatre Society’s drama workshop last November, with the society saying that their enthusiasm is ‘sure to bring a new energy to these productions’.

The first play of the season, the well-known and entertaining comedy God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, will be staged this weekend on Friday 11th, Saturday 12th, and Sunday April 13th.

Directed by Ger Minihane, this sharp and witty production promises an evening of brilliant performances and engaging humour.

This weekend, Friday 18th and Saturday April 19th, brings an exciting new venture for the group, who will stage four short plays each night, with each play running for just 10-15 minutes.

The directors of these four short plays are Hilda Hegarty, Fachtna O’Driscoll, Maura Cunningham, and Naser Omar.

Tickets are €10, and are available from Thornhill’s Electrical, or at the door nightly.

Curtain rises for all performances at 8pm.