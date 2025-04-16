Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Comedy coming to Skibbereen Town Hall

April 16th, 2025 4:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Comedy coming to Skibbereen Town Hall Image
Anthony Harris, Clíonadh O'Keeffe and Kevin Cadogan rehearsing for God of Carnage, which is showing in Skibbereen this weekend.

Share this article

A SERIES of comedy plays are lined up over the next two weekends in Skibbereen Town Hall.

The programme, presented by Skibbereen Theatre Society, consists of a range of light-hearted plays filled with witty dialogue and clever plot twists, and features a blend of experienced, well-loved actors and a number of fresh faces too.

Many of these new performers first discovered their passion for the stage during Skibbereen Theatre Society’s drama workshop last November, with the society saying that their enthusiasm is ‘sure to bring a new energy to these productions’.

The first play of the season, the well-known and entertaining comedy God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, will be staged this weekend on Friday 11th, Saturday 12th, and Sunday April 13th.

Directed by Ger Minihane, this sharp and witty production promises an evening of brilliant performances and engaging humour. 

This weekend, Friday 18th and Saturday April 19th, brings an exciting new venture for the group, who will stage four short plays each night, with each play running for just 10-15 minutes.

The directors of these four short plays are Hilda Hegarty, Fachtna O’Driscoll, Maura Cunningham, and Naser Omar.

Tickets are €10, and are available from Thornhill’s Electrical, or at the door nightly.

Curtain rises for all performances at 8pm.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended