COLLINS ON CAMERA Amelia’s red carpet debut

August 22nd, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Amelia Moloney, cast member of ‘Michael Collins, Tales From Home’  on the red carpet at the premiere of the film in Clonakilty Cinema on Tuesday in advance of this weekend’s commemoration of the General’s death.

Amelia is a pupil at Lisavaird National School and the event was attended by the pupils who starred in the film, their families and the school teachers and board members.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, right, did his own Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk on Wednesday, as he had missed the earlier event organised by the Courtmacsherry RNLI in conjunction with the Barryroe GAA club.

The Taoiseach will be in Beál na Bláth on Sunday for the  commemoration, along with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.    (Photos: Andy Gibson & Martin Walsh)

***

