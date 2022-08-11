Collins lecture at Clonakilty GAA club

AS part of the week of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins, Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage will host a lecture presented by Gabriel Doherty on Tuesday August 16th at 8.30pm at Clonakilty GAA Club.

Gabriel Doherty lectures at the school of history at UCC, and his talk will focus on British official and public perceptions of Michael Collins.

It will cover his initial emergence in the aftermath of the Easter Rising, through to the reaction to his death, and spectacular funeral in August 1922.

It will draw on a range of materials, including (amongst other sources) secret police documents, official government minutes and memoranda.

As this is the first in-house lecture since February 2020 the organisers ask all attendees to wear facemasks where possible, and not to attend if you have any Covid or flu symptoms.

The entry fee is €5.