College shortlisted in awards

STAFF and students at Kinsale College of Further Education has been shortlisted for the prestigious Irish Education Awards in four different categories – Best Further Education Provider, Best Green Campus, Best Student Experience and Best Erasmus Programme.

This follows the college’s recent success in the West Cork Business and Tourism Awards, in association with The Southern Star, where they were awarded the prize for Best Use of Digital. College director Liz Moynihan said it was an honour to be shortlisted for four national awards, and a testament to the hard work of the staff.

‘For years we have been focusing on inclusion and improving access to education for students with additional learning needs. That’s why we’re so proud to be shortlisted in the categories of Best Further Education Provider and Best Student Experience,’ she said.

The award winners will be revealed at a black-tie gala awards ceremony in Dublin on Thursday, February 20th.

