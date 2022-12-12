Cold weather warning extended further

THE WINTERY weather is going nowhere as the yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice has been extended until Friday afternoon by Met Éireann.

The meteorological service made the decision following temperatures falling to as low as -7°C overnight on Sunday and much of the country waking up to more frost and fog on Monday morning.

Met Éireann has said that it will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land.

As a result of the cold, it is possible that there will be treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines, increased risks to vulnerable members of the community and animal welfare issues.

Cork County Council's severe weather assessment team met this morning and have extended their road treatment programme to include P3 routes and town centres.

Grit stockpiles are available to local communities at certain locations throughout the county, with grit available in Bandon, Bantry, Castletownbere, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Macroom, Skibbereen and Schull. A full list of locations is available here.

The low temperatures and low wind speeds could also cause issues with Ireland's energy supply, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week saying that electricity supply will be 'quite tight'.

'I do want to reassure people that in the unlikely event there is a shortage of electricity, and that hasn’t happened yet, the first to be affected will be the major energy users: the data centres that have their own back-up electricity,' he said.

'It won’t be homes, farms, small businesses.'

Despite the low temperature warning, the current Met Éireann forecast says that West Cork will be slightly warmer than the rest of the country.

While it will remain close to freezing point, temperatures look set to hover above 0°C for the rest of the week. However, rain on Tuesday could potentially lead to hazardous driving conditions.

The weather should warm up by the weekend, with temperatures of up to 10°C forecast for Sunday afternoon.

The current cold spell is in sharp contrast with temperatures in recent months, which have been warmer than in previous years. The mean temperature on Sherkin Island was almost 2°C higher in October and November of this year than in both 2019 and 2020, according to Met Éireann.

While the frost and ice bring difficulties, they also give West Cork's stunning landscape another chance to shine, as various locals pointed out over the weekend!