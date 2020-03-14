Cocaine worth €7,000 seized in Castletownbere

GARDAÍ seized €7,000 of suspected cocaine in Castletownbere yesterday.

Gardaí from the Bantry drugs unit, assisted by the West Cork divisional drugs unit, carried out an operation in the Castletownbere area which resulted in the seizure of €7,000 of suspected cocaine.

Shortly after 8pm a man in his 20a was searched and was found to be in possession of a large number of deals of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis and no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.