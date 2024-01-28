Cocaine trade 'is a dirty business'

A SOLICITOR, representing a young man caught with cocaine in Kinsale, said it’s a ‘dirty business’ which supports criminal enterprises.

Tony Greenway made the comment at Bandon District Court when defending his client, Michael Mullally of Rigsdale Cross, Ballinhassig, who pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine in Kinsale last year.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that on April 29th last, Det Gda Colin O’Mahony came across the accused on Market Street in Kinsale.

‘Following a search he found a quantity of cocaine and he admitted it was for his own use. He has no previous convictions,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

Mr Greenway said his client, who is a second-year apprentice, was out in Kinsale for the bank holiday weekend when he was caught in possession of cocaine.

Judge James McNulty asked if the defendant saw the signage around the town for the Kinsale 7s rugby tournament, warning of the consequences of drug possession and public order offending.

However, Mr Greenway said his client wasn’t there for the Kinsale 7s.

‘My client is on block release now at Tralee MTU. He has done well, receiving a distinction in technical drawing, while his family own a metal fabric business,’ said Mr Greenway. ‘It is his first time in court and it seems to be that drugs were for sale in Kinsale that weekend. It’s a dirty business and while it may seem like fun to be doing cocaine at the weekends, it’s still supporting criminal business.’

Mr Greenway said his client had received a ‘wake-up call’. Judge McNulty directed Mr Mullally to come back to court on February 2nd with €1,000 and to ensure that his legal fees are paid in full.