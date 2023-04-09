Co-ops invest in Clon’s new co-working space

A NEW co-working space will open in Clonakilty’s technology park this summer which will accommodate up to 150 people.

The 8,200 sq ft space is being developed by provider of hybrid working solutions IWG with brands including Spaces and Regus, in partnership with Drinagh and Lisavaird co-ops.

Drinagh and Lisavaird co-ops decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working.

With an annual investment of around €50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

Situated in Building A at the West Cork Business & Technology Park, the new location is part of a drive by IWG to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in Cork.

The building will host already established firms and start-ups across a range of industries accommodating between 120-150 people.

IWG provides flexible workspaces in 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

Chief executive Mark Dixon said that as an important business hub, Clonakilty is a ‘fantastic place’ for the company to boost its expansion plans. ‘The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Drinagh and Lisavaird Co-ops to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building,’ he added.

Pat Moriarty of Lisavaird and Seamus Daly of Drinagh said they were both very excited by the opportunity to partner with IWG. The facility will allow people, who currently have to travel out of West Cork, the chance to work locally as well as providing workspace for individuals and companies who may wish to establish themselves here, they said.