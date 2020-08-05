Closed pubs ‘adding to’ parties on Schull pier

PIER parties in Schull are an accident waiting to happen, according to Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins. He was speaking after beer and spirit bottles as well as cans were strewn on the pier in recent days.

Drinking on the pier has always been a seasonal thing, said Deputy Collins. However, with pubs still only serving alcohol with the purchase of food, he said it’s becoming more of a regular occurrence.

‘The government have to change their minds on this. What’s happening in Schull is going to be replicated all over the place with a high influx of people in West Cork, without controls and with potentially serious consequences,’ he said.

‘Pubs need to be allowed open as it’s the most controlled way for people to consume alcohol.’

As a member of Schull Community Alert, he said he has long called on the local authority for a railing to be put in place on the wall on the local pier where youngsters congregate.

‘There’s a 25ft fall there and a very serious risk to life,’ he said. ‘As well as that, it’s creating issues for Tidy Towns groups who are working to keep areas looking good.’