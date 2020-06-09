Clon’s Nabeela shows she’s made of the write stuff

AN eight-year-old author from Clonakilty is publishing her own books online highlighting her writing skills and creative talents.

With cute titles ranging from My Incredible Hat to Kiki the Dancing Kitten, Nabeela Islam has already published 12 digital books online, complete with illustrations and pictures.

Nabeela – who is a second class pupil at St Joseph’s Girls National School in Clonakilty – said she wanted to publish her books, but didn’t know how to go about it.

‘I just Googled to find out how I could publish books and came across bookcreator.com,’ said Nabeela.

‘It’s not that difficult to do and I just enjoy writing and I am going to write another book called Summertime and one my favourite books is Woody the Pencil.’

Nabeela’s latest book is topically titled Stay at Home and she writes about Covid-19 and how it is stopping her from going to the playground, meeting her friends and cousins, going to school and, more importantly, going to the library because she can’t borrow or read books.

Nabeela, who loves school, continues to stay in touch with her teacher and class using the app ClassDojo.

Nabeela’s dad Nurul said his daughter is always thinking up new ideas. ‘Sometimes when she’s in bed I catch her awake even during the night, because she’s thinking of other ideas,’ he Nurul.

To read her books see www.read.bookcreator.com/library