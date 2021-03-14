Clon's Anthony wishes his mum a Happy Mother's Day all the way from South Lebanon

DESPITE not being able to see his mum this Mother’s Day, one Clonakilty soldier is making sure she knows how much he misses his mammy all the way from South Lebanon.

Trooper Anthony Sheehy is a member of the Irish Defence Forces from 117th Battalion deployed with the UN in South Lebanon who have been stationed there since last November.

For the weekend that’s in it, the Defence Forces has released a series of pictures and messages from soldiers who are unable to come home to celebrate the day.

Based in the 1 Calvary Squadron, Anthony said: ‘I’d like to wish my mother Mairéad a very happy Mother’s Day, enjoy the day, can’t wait to see you in June.’

A Defence Forces spokespersons said the 117th Infantry Battalion consists of a total of 351 personnel.

‘Personnel deployed overseas would normally have three weeks leave in the course of a six-month tour duty, but due to the current Covid situation, these troops will conduct their full tour of duty without any leave.’

‘Having been away from their families for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, troops will now have to celebrate a virtual Mother’s Day with their mammies at home.’