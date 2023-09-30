Clonakilty’s Green Dot is heading for awards’ red carpet in Kildare

A BEAUTIFUL new craft and gift shop opened its doors last Easter in a converted 200-year-old pub on the main street of Clonakilty. A month later, a café opened on what was once a nightclub dance floor.

These are the latest incarnations of Green Dot Irish Design Makers where the craft and design business has established a hub of creativity in a larger-than-before business premises.

Even though 2023 has already been a huge year for the Green Dot team, it could become even bigger as they are finalists in the local retailer section of the Irish Made Awards run by Irish Country Magazine.

‘We have been overwhelmed with the level of local support and good feeling since we opened our new premises. The recognition in the Irish-Made award is just the icing on the cake for us and it’s so lovely for all our hard work to be paying off,’ explains co-owner Lisa Tonge.

The expanded business now showcases over 70 Ireland-based makers (including some made in-house) and offers a relaxing venue to enjoy a coffee, cake or freshly made lunch.

There have already been music and craft sessions organised in the new Green Dot and there are plans to host concerts, community events, pop-up sessions and craft workshops.

The Green Dot team take pride in the community element of their business. Last year they were runner up in the Business in the Community category of the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards.

‘The Green Dot is about good design, good coffee, good food and good people. If we can get those things right, we’re doing pretty well,’ said café manager and co-owner, Frank Fredriksen.

The Irish Made Award winners will be revealed next month at a special awards ceremony at Killashee House Hotel in Co Kildare.