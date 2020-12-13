Clonakilty’s Global Shares recognised for its contribution to the local region

CLONAKILTY-headquartered Global Shares has won the [email protected] Company of the Year award.

For the 15th year running, the [email protected] Annual Leaders Awards acknowledge the best of Cork’s thriving ICT community which encompasses renowned multinationals, disruptive start-ups and emerging companies.

They recognise all those who have gone further than most in the use of technology in their respective organisations and businesses.

This year the [email protected] leaders awards were based around the theme ‘Physically Distanced, Virtually United.’

Anthony O’Callaghan, chair of [email protected] said, this year’s awards were more important than ever: ‘All the nominees in this year’s awards have demonstrated that it’s the people that ensure our sector is resilient.’

Juliette Crowley, newly appointed Chief Operating Offer said: ‘We are delighted that Global Shares is the recipient of our Company of the Year Award.

‘This award acknowledges the substantial growth they have experienced and with a thriving global business and such a strong contribution to employment in the region we look forward to their continued success in the coming years.’

Other winners included Liam Casey, PCH who won the Community Award.