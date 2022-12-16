Clonakilty water supply disrupted due to burst water main

MUCH of Clonakilty and the surrounding areas are without water today following a burst water main.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to repair the disruption, which has left many businesses and homes without water supply.

The burst is impacting homes and businesses in Clonakilty town, Santry South, Santry North, Roosmore, Carrigafadda, Gortroe, Tullig, Santry East, Bealad, Mallatallavana, Lisavaird, Reenascreena, Cahermore, Froe, Ardagh and Bog Road, Rosscarbery, and surrounding areas.

Irish Water operations lead, Niall O’Riordan said that 'the repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

'We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply.'

Repairs are expected to be complete by 5pm today, however, given the large area impacted it will take some time for the network and reservoirs to refill.

Irish Water say that the majority of customers should have their supply restored by late this evening, however some customers, particularly in higher areas, may be impacted longer by reduced water pressure and intermittent supply while the reservoir refills to a sufficient level to meet demand.