Clonakilty pupils’ special act of kindness for children of Gaza

THE children of Clonakilty’s Gaelscoil have put words into action by creating an initiative for their counterparts in Gaza, as part of their ‘kindness month’ at the school.

For the past eight years, during kindness month every December, the students are asked to come up with acts of kindness in lieu of homework.

They record the acts – which can take place at home, or in the community, outside of school hours – in a ‘kindness diary.

This year, the pupils came up with a unique and special gesture. They decided that instead of giving teachers the usual Christmas gift, the pupils would instead divert the money to Unicef’s Gaza appeal which is helping the children of the devastated region.

The Clonakilty children also made a promotional video about the plan and posted it on their Facebook page – Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin – and it is also available by clicking on the QR code alongside this article. So far, over €4,000 has been raised by the children and their families. ‘Staff were very proud that the children came up with this idea themselves and all staff members wholeheartedly gave immediate support to the lovely idea,’ said principal Pádraig Ó hEachthairn.

Families of the school can make donation of choice, online via their Aladdin Schools website and there is also a donation bucket at the school reception, which can be accessed by any member of the public wishing to donate.

Alternatively, the public can pass their donations onto a parent, pupil or staff member of the Gaelscoil, or contact the school via email [email protected] or phone 023-8834882 (9am to 3pm) for further information.

‘We are all hoping that we can truly make a difference in the lives of others at this busy but special time of year,’ Pádraig added. ‘The response so far has been overwhelming. The link will be closed the day of the school holidays – Friday December 20th – and the amount collected will be donated, on behalf of our entire school community, to the appeal. Any donation, big or small, is hugely appreciated and will go a long way towards helping those who need it most.’

Watch here: