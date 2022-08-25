Clonakilty Plumbing and Bathrooms is now open at The Curragh

A one-stop-shop for all your plumbing, heating and bathroom needs

CLONAKILTY Plumbing and Bathrooms is a one-stop-shop for all your plumbing, heating and bathroom needs. Set up in February 2022 by Oisin McGivern, the new company has been growing from strength to strength in its first few months in business.

Oisin has been working in the plumbing trade for over 22 years and has always been very passionate about giving excellent customer service. His wealth of knowledge in plumbing ensures his customers are fully informed, be it trade or public.

Oisin has built up a reputation with the public and the plumbing trade in sourcing products and solving problems.

From the moment you bring your house plans into Oisin, until you move into your home, he will help you in all aspects of plumbing, heating and bathroom requirements. Be it new build or retro fit, he has the knowledge and the experience to guide you.

As well as the designing and planning of plumbing and heat systems, they also design bathrooms.

The showroom at Unit 1, The Curragh, between Clonakilty and Lisavaird, houses a huge range of bathroom suites, which have been beautifully designed by Oisin’s wife Sylvia.

Clonakilty Plumbing and Bathrooms are exclusive Irish distributors for Cubico Bathrooms, a cutting-edge UK company whose designs are completely unique to anything else on the market.

In the current climate, Oisin is very proud to say that they are very cost-effective.

Clonakilty Plumbing and Bathrooms have direct import access to stock from factories in Poland, Italy, Germany and the Far East. This makes them very competitive.

There is also a Stove Centre at the showroom, where there is a wide range of Henley stoves, including boiler and insert models, pellet and wood stoves, and electric models.

The showroom is open six days a week, Monday-Friday 8am-5.30pm, and Saturdays 9am-1pm.

For more information, email [email protected] or follow them on Facebook.