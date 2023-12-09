Clonakilty man with 100 convictions fined €300

A CLONAKILTY man with 104 previous convictions with the majority of those for being being drunk in a public place has been told by a district court judge that he will need to pay €300 in fines.

Michael Foley of 4 Anville, Barretts Place, Macroom pleaded guilty to being drunk at Clonakilty District Court last week. Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on November 1st last, gardaí in Clonakilty were alerted to reports of a drunk make on Pearse Street in Clonakilty.

‘When gardaí arrived on the scene they found Mr Foley to be very drunk. He was unable to stand unaided, was incoherent and there was a strong smell of alcohol from him. He was a danger to himself so gardaí arrested him for a breach of the Public Order Act,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard Mr Foley has 104 previous convictions, with most of those for being drunk in a public place. Solicitor Flor Murphy said his client now lives in Macroom and was visiting his dad in Clonakilty on the day in question.

‘He is working with a key worker who is trying to get him sober,’ said Mr Murphy.

Judge James McNulty convicted Mr Foley of the offence but deferred penalty until December 19th. He remanded him on continuing bail and told him the fine would be €300.