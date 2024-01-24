Clonakilty man 'didn't get message' about drugs

A CLONAKILTY man who had previously received an adult caution for the possession of cannabis ‘didn’t get the message’ and ended up being caught with the drug again, a court heard.

Cillian Lynch (21) of 47 McCurtain Hill, Clonakilty, who was unrepresented in court, pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to the possession of cannabis on April 14th last.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that Gda Barry O’Grady was on mobile patrol at 9.30pm that night on Pearse Street in Clonakilty when he stopped the defendant’s car.

‘He appeared nervous and was fidgeting with his pants. Gda O’Grady became suspicious and searched him. He found a green herb substance in his wallet,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He took a voluntary caution memo where he admitted the cannabis was for his own personal use.’

Judge James McNulty was told that Mr Lynch has no previous convictions but had been previously cautioned on December 21st 2021 for the possession of €5 worth of cannabis. Judge McNulty reminded the accused that would have met with a garda for an adult caution and let go with a warning.

‘Did you not get the message? You didn’t take the warning and that’s where it gets messy,’ said he judge.

Mr Lynch, who works as an apprentice carpenter, said he wasn’t sure if his employer knew that he smoked but told the judge he has stopped smoking cannabis.

He said he had moved to East Cork, and Judge McNulty remarked that the air is clearer there. He directed him to produce €500 in court on February 6th next and said he would deal with the matter by way of a conditional discharge basis.

‘There will be no conviction but you must sign up with the court to keep the peace and smoke no weed for two years,’ he said.

‘If you misbehave you will be brought back, but if you keep your promise then you will get your money back,’ added Judge McNulty.