Clonakilty man accused of 53 deception charges to appear in court

A DISTRICT court judge has been told that an extensive book of evidence will be produced in court next month in relation to a Clonakilty man accused of 53 charges of deception.

Trevor O’Brien (50) of Knocks, Lyre, Clonakilty appeared at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday in relation to the charges which date from 2008 to 2024.

He was previously charged with five counts of deception.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution by certificate and told Judge Ciaran Liddy that there will be an extensive book of evidence in this case.

Mr O’Brien was charged with 48 new counts of deception on Tuesday this week, one count of money laundering and 11 counts of using a false instrument.

Sgt O’Connell said directions from the director of public prosecutions indicated prosecution on indictment.

A court previously heard that a search of the accused’s home in Lyre was carried out on November 14th last where gardaí seized over €344,000 in cash.

This was a joint operation conducted by gardaí from the Cork county division and with the assistance of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), Garda Analyst Service, Revenue & Customs and Cork County Waste Management.

Judge Liddy adjourned the case to May 20th next.