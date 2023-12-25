Clonakilty gran grabs over €400 worth of groceries

A CLONAKILTY ‘trolley dash’ winner managed to grab over €430 worth of Lidl stock in the Clonakilty store.

Rachel Keohane from Lisavaird, brought her daughter Sophie Keohane and granddaughter Ella Mae Deasy Walker to the shop, after winning the trolley dash competition.

Lidl Ireland said the annual festive fundraiser, the Christmas Trolley Dash, has raised more than €300,000 in support of their charity partner Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

Now in its tenth year, the fundraising initiative received phenomenal widespread support from generous customers across Lidl’s 179 stores nationwide, with Lidl customers in Cork raising more than €40,000 for Jigsaw. Winning customers of the fundraiser have been taking to the aisles at local stores for the chance to bag theirs.

For two weeks in November, Trolley Dash tickets are sold in Lidl stores across Ireland for €1 each, offering customers the chance to win a supermarket sweep style dash around their local nearest Lidl store.

This year, ticket sales were donated to Lidl’s charity partner, Jigsaw, whose mission is to support youth mental health in Ireland. Jigsaw provides vital support to more than 250,000 young people and their families in schools, communities, workplaces and clubs across Ireland.

Since its launch in 2014, Lidl’s trolley dash has raised more than €2m for local Irish charities and given away trolley loads of Christmas groceries to thousands of lucky winners.