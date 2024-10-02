Clonakilty firm wins management award

A TOTAL of 13 new businesses have been awarded the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at the 16th annual awards programme. This year, Deloitte recognised 129 indigenous companies at the awards, representing 28 of the 32 counties across the island of Ireland.

In total, 10 Cork companies were awarded Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade. Amongst the winning companies this year was Clonakilty Food Company, which achieved gold standard status, having won for the fourth consecutive year.

The network of companies has a combined turnover of more than €15bn and provide employment to over 45,000 people across a range of sectors from technology and healthcare to construction.

A thorough judging process precedes the recognition each year, evaluating the entire management team and the business strategy of each company.