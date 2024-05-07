Clonakilty facing water outages for ‘essential works’ tonight

A PLANNED water outage will take place in Clonakilty tonight to facilitate essential works to the water network in the town.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that the outage will take place from 11pm on Tuesday May 7th until 5.30am on Wednesday May 8th.

During this time, homes and businesses in Aghamilla, Ballyduvane, Cahermore, Clogheen, Currahevern, Darraram, Kilkeran North, Kilkeran South, Lisavaird, Rathbarry, Shannonvale, Tawnies, and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure or supply interruption.

The works are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s leakage reduction programme and will strengthen performance of the local water supply.

‘Every effort will be made to reduce the impact of these works on homes and businesses and restore the water supply as quickly as possible,’ said Jack Cronin, programme manager with Uisce Éireann.

‘We understand the impact that outages can have on customers and would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works.’

As water supply returns, there may be some increased instances of discoloured water in the short term. Other issues which can be experienced after an outage include low pressure (usually back to normal within three hours); and water supply breaks (usually back to normal within 24 hours).