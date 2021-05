CLONAKILTY Distillery have added premium Irish vodka to their growing portfolio of whiskey and gin.

Michael Scully, founder said: ‘This is a superb new release for Clonakilty and further demonstrates our commitment to innovation, while respecting tradition and craft.’

Where most Irish vodkas are distilled using a grain-based alcohol, Minke Vodka uses a whey base spirit, from milk produced on their family farm.