Clonakilty Distillery confirms major distribution deal in UK

MULTI-award-winning Clonakilty Distillery has partnered with drinks importer and distributer, Mangrove UK, to become part of its portfolio of exclusive brands and launch in the UK market.

The distillery commenced distilling in March 2019 and in its first year was awarded World’s Best Irish New Make Single Pot Still at the World Whiskey Awards 2020.

The company uses its own barley, grown on a maritime coastline, to produce a triple distilled premium quality Irish single pot still whiskey.

The UK is the newest market entered by the West Cork distillery which already exports to Germany, Italy, Austria, Japan, Belgium, The Netherlands and Russia, as well as 12 US states and two Canadian provinces.

The distillery has won several prestigious accolades including World’s Best Blended Irish Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards 2020, and double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirit Awards 2019.

Michael Scully of the distillery said: ‘As a genuine Irish Atlantic ocean distillery, we feel our award-winning spirits offer a pretty unique experience for discerning consumers. We are excited to be working in partnership with Mangroves and expanding our offerings into the UK market.’

Nick Gillett, managing director at Mangrove UK added: ‘This is an amazing whiskey. The number of awards that the Clonakilty Distillery has won in just two years highlights the exceptional qualities of this whiskey.’

He said it was a perfect brand for the on-trade, and he also expects demand online, and for independent retailers, to be strong.

The distillery’s popular gin will also be available across the UK.