In this week's Southern Star: Clonakilty coming to grips with Covid-19 deaths, we revisit the magical night Bantry welcomed Graham Canty and his team-mates after Cork’s All-Ireland win PLUS gardening columnist Joyce Russell says now is the perfect time to get adventurous with our planting

In this week's Southern Star

Clonakilty coming to grips with Covid-19 deaths

We revisit the magical night Bantry welcomed Graham Canty and his team-mates after Cork’s All-Ireland win.

Gardening columnist Joyce Russell says now is the perfect time to get adventurous with our planting.

N SHOPS THIS THURSDAY APRIL 23

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.