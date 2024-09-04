Clonakilty-based nurse ready for 750km Paris cycle

THREE friends in Clonakilty have come together to support a fund-raising drive to give hope to those in need of kidney donations.

One of the women, community nurse Ber Downey, who herself overcame breast cancer, is set to undertake a self-funded, 750km charity cycle over six days from Paris to Nice.

On September 6th, Clonakilty-based Ber, who is originally from Mullingar, will undertake this remarkable journey aiming to raise awareness about kidney disease and the importance of living kidney donations.

All the funds raised will go to the Irish Kidney Association and Ber’s motivation is to support her close friend, Fiona O’Donnell, who returned to dialysis in January.

This was after Fiona’s first kidney transplant, received seven years ago from another close friend, Grainne O’Keeffe, unfortunately, failed.

The inspiring trio, all living in Clonakilty, formed a close bond through their shared passion for sport and wellness, having met at their local West Cork Triathlon Club over ten years ago.

Ber works as a community mental health nurse, Fiona is a performance nutritionist and Grainne works in finance.

Throughout their challenges, including health and balancing work with their roles as mothers of three children each, they have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other.

‘This isn’t just about the miles on the road and my love of cycling,’ said Ber.

‘For me, it’s about raising awareness for a cause that’s incredibly close to my heart.’

Fiona underwent a successful kidney transplant in November 2017, thanks to their close friend Grainne. Just seven months after the operation, Ber joined with Fiona and Grainne as the trio conquered the Schull triathlon together.

‘Witnessing Fiona’s journey, from dialysis treatment to the triumph of completing a triathlon with Grainne, was truly inspiring. It transformed Fiona and gave her six years of good health while raising her young family,’ said Ber.

However, Fiona’s return to dialysis in January 2024 has reignited the urgency of raising awareness for organ donation. She now spends three days a week in Cork University Hospital receiving life-sustaining hemodialysis treatment – a constant reminder of the ongoing need for more donors and support for those affected by kidney disease.

Ber’s personal battle with breast cancer four years ago has also added a new layer of meaning to this challenge. ‘While this victory fills me with gratitude, it also means I cannot undergo testing for living donation.’

Ahead of the cycle, Ber has dedicated herself to an intensive training regime, building up to 40km a week.

‘I credit the support of my friends, but especially my husband Brian, without whom I would not have been able to dedicate so much time outside my work hours and family life,’ she said.

Donor Grainne said she felt very blessed that she was able to give the gift of a kidney transplant to her close friend. ‘Being a donor has never impacted my health adversely. I would love to see more living donors,’ she said.

Fiona said that having two such dedicated close friends was ‘incredibly humbling’ for her.

‘Grainne made an extraordinary sacrifice to me seven years ago by donating a kidney to me, especially as she had a young family,’ said Fiona. ‘These two amazing women adopted me as one of their own.

‘It’s not just about the profound gift of life Grainne has given to me and the physical 750km challenge Ber will undertake at her own expense – it’s the emotional and moral support they’ve provided me every step of the way. Their commitment to raising awareness for kidney disease and living donation means the world to me and gives me hope for the future.’

Ber’s efforts to increase awareness about living kidney donation are further bolstered by the recent passing of the Human Tissue Bill, which includes the introduction of non-directed altruistic living donation in Ireland. ‘There’s newfound hope for those in need of a kidney transplant,’ she said.

The Paris2Nice Cycle will take place over six days, concluding on the iconic Promenade des Anglais in Nice. Ber’s fundraising target is €6,000 at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/BerDowney.