Clon woman is appointed to top role at Cork ARC

CORK ARC Cancer Support House has announced the appointment of Catriona O’Mahony as general manager of the charity.

Clonakilty native Catriona has worked with Cork ARC since 2016 and was responsible for the development and management of Cork ARC Cancer Support House Bantry. She began her career as a nurse with the Mercy University Hospital, before moving into palliative care and oncology nursing.

Catriona said: ‘My aim is that every person who visits our service feels that they are in safe hands and they find a place of shelter with us during their experience with cancer. Cancer is a journey with many bumps along the road but I hope more and more people will make Cork ARC a touchstone of support during their time affected by cancer.

‘I am passionate about having professional help like Cork ARC available free of charge to people at this most vulnerable time of their lives. For every oncology patient the outcome is better where their mental health is better. I’m looking forward to playing a larger part in ensuring that our cause is promoted and available for all who need us.’