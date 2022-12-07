Clon property is sold for over €1m

ONE of the biggest residential sales in the Clonakilty region for 2022 has recently gone sale agreed.

The property, located at Ballymacowen, on the main Timoleague to Clonakilty Road, sold for almost €1.2m. Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde managed the sale and said that the level of detail and bespoke finishes commissioned by their clients, combined with its location on the town’s doorstep resulted in large volumes of national and international interest.

‘Within a week of going to the market we were engaged in a strong bidding process and I am delighted to see the eventual successful buyers being a young family who will get to enjoy its great features for many years to come,’ he added.

‘The Clonakilty region continues to out-perform most of the county’s trends, which is a credit to the locals who maintain its beauty and character.’