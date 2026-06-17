Clonakilty's parking plan

CLONAKILTY Primary Care Centre could get 28 new parking spaces under new plans from developer Lyonshall Limited.

A planning application to provide the additional parking in an overflow car park at the Clarke Street facility has been lodged.

Clonakilty Primary Care Centre has an area of almost 2250sqm over three storeys.

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Planners at Cork County Council are due to deliver their decision before the end of July.

The company’s project portfolio also includes a number of large-scale housing developments in Cork city.

In 2024, Lyonshall Limited was refused planning for a 450-bed major student accommodation development at the former St Joseph's Convent in Cork city.

The student development recently won approval from the planning commission after the company submitted new plans.