Clon firm Global Shares to add 150 new jobs

A FINTECH company in Clonakilty has announced 150 new jobs – with more to follow – and that it is set to reach ‘unicorn’ status over the next four years.

Global Shares – an employee-owned company – is seeking to increase its headcount from 370 currently to 1,000 by 2024, and fill 150 high-skill, high-value roles immediately. The fintech company is on track to achieve unicorn valuation ($1bn) status by 2024.

The jobs which are coming onstream now are supported by Enterprise Ireland.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin today announced the new jobs at the firm’s headquarters in the West Cork Technology Park on the outskirts of the town.

Speaking in the almost empty office space – the majority of employees have been working from home due to Covid-19 guidelines – An Taoiseach said: ‘The story of Global Shares is a remarkable one, illustrating how from small beginnings a company can grow and develop a global footprint. It is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through talent and ambition.

'At the heart of Global Shares is its people. This hard working, determined and highly skilled workforce has driven the company’s success and growth. Today’s jobs announcement marks another step in what is an exceptional journey.'

CEO of the company, Tim Houstoun, said: ‘I love that we are writing software in Clonakilty that transforms people’s lives worldwide through the momentum and wealth created by employee ownership. Our growth over the past couple of years has been enormous, but over the next few years, we’re aiming to be West Cork’s first unicorn, and we’re on track to achieve that.’