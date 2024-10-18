Clon duo’s cartoon series debuts on TV

A NEW children’s TV series which is the brainchild of two West Cork creatives will premiere on BBC and RTÉ on Monday.

The new series Maddie + Triggs premieres on Monday October 21st at 10.20am on CBeebies in the UK and RTÉjr in Ireland. The 15 episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player at the same time.

The family and preschool age show was created by Turnip + Duck, the award-winning studio co-founded by Colm Tobin and Aidan O’Donovan, who both hail from Ardfield/Rathbarry parish. Colm is also well known to readers of The Southern Star for his weekly ‘Veering West’ column. The series follows a seven-year-old girl, Maddie, who just so happens to have a visual impairment, and her doggy best friend Triggs, as they find music and adventure in the sounds of the everyday by really listening to the world around them.

Each episode of Maddie + Triggs features an original song and rich immersive sound designed to be engaged with by audiences with visual impairments. The show was developed as audio-first content, with the first 15 episodes initially released as an award-winning podcast in 2021. Maddie + Triggs will also air on BBC Sounds and RTÉ Radio Player as a podcast.

The show was built around five core pillars: accessibility, representation, education, empowerment, and collaboration.

It is narrated by Siobhán McSweeney, the actress from Aherla renowned for her role as Sr Michael in Derry Girls.

The series also had a team of five blind and vision impaired writers.